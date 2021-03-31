Thursday, April 1

Share your enthusiasm this year. Step outside your comfort zone if it will help you get things done. Explore new places and pastimes. Check out what nature has to offer. Get back to the basics and enjoy life. Your ability to get things moving will be a huge asset.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Spend less and accomplish more. Put a budget in place and bring about changes that will make you feel good about yourself. Romance and self-improvement projects are favored. You can do it!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Open up, discuss matters that concern you and look for solutions that work for all involved. Compromise will help you dismiss uncertainty and confusion. Focus on the future.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Be aware of what’s going on around you and the limitations you face if you let others make decisions for you. Do your own thing, and make your decisions based on how you feel and what you can do.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Be imaginative; put a unique spin on whatever job you are assigned. If you go the extra mile, success is sure to follow. A partnership looks promising. Don’t be afraid to make the first move. Use your money sparingly and effectively.