Thursday, April 1
Share your enthusiasm this year. Step outside your comfort zone if it will help you get things done. Explore new places and pastimes. Check out what nature has to offer. Get back to the basics and enjoy life. Your ability to get things moving will be a huge asset.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Spend less and accomplish more. Put a budget in place and bring about changes that will make you feel good about yourself. Romance and self-improvement projects are favored. You can do it!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Open up, discuss matters that concern you and look for solutions that work for all involved. Compromise will help you dismiss uncertainty and confusion. Focus on the future.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Be aware of what’s going on around you and the limitations you face if you let others make decisions for you. Do your own thing, and make your decisions based on how you feel and what you can do.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Be imaginative; put a unique spin on whatever job you are assigned. If you go the extra mile, success is sure to follow. A partnership looks promising. Don’t be afraid to make the first move. Use your money sparingly and effectively.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Learn from someone you look up to. Your efforts to make a difference will lead to gratifying opportunities to get ahead. Romance is on the rise and will enhance your personal life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Choose your battles wisely. You’ll be much further ahead if you concentrate on bringing about the changes that will make your life better. Don’t get angry; get moving.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Connecting with people who have similar ambitions will help you reach your goal. A partnership looks inviting, as long as you keep things equal. Discipline and hard work will pay off.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Focus on what matters to you. Take care of money matters so you are free to do the things you want to do. Personal growth, educational pursuits and getting back to your roots will turn out well.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Put your heart into something that matters to you. Personal and domestic improvements will pay off. Refuse to let an outsider interfere in what you are trying to accomplish.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Share your thoughts, feelings and desires. Building a strong base with people heading in a similar direction will give you the strength, courage and resources to reach your destination.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Look at what you are capable of doing, and you’ll find a way to use your skills to advance. Be inventive, and do your own thing. Physical fitness will ease stress and help you look and feel good.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Stick to the truth to avoid an awkward moment. Put your energy into self-improvement, fitness and a healthy diet, and it will help you avoid overindulgent behavior and combat temptation.