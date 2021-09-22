Thursday, Sept. 23

Clear the air, say what’s on your mind and make your position clear. It’s time to make a move or to fix what isn’t working for you anymore. Hesitation will be what holds you back, and regret will take hold if you keep spinning your wheels and neglect to accomplish your dreams, hopes and wishes.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Stop pondering over what passed you by and start heading in an exciting direction. Test your skills and update how you approach life and love. Establish the happiness you desire and let go of the past.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You may crave change, but you must be realistic. Don’t let your emotions lead you into something that will limit you down the road. Settling for less than what you want or cutting corners will only set you back.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Put everything in its place. Organize your surroundings and be clear regarding what you want. Leave nothing to chance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You are in a better position than you realize. Think outside the box, and you’ll outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way. A change of environment will spark your imagination.