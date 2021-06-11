Saturday, June 12

Look for new and exciting ways to use your knowledge and skills to excel. Branch out and implement effective ways to incorporate something you love to do into your everyday routine. Keeping active and maintaining good health are mandatory this year. Rethink how you socialize. Pick up knowledge and skills.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Reconsider your work ethic and strategy. Don’t hesitate to make a change to the way you look or how you do things. Groom yourself for success. You can achieve great things!

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A change of plans will restrict you if you buy into what someone is doing instead of taking the path that offers you peace of mind and personal control. Rely on your intelligence.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Focus on what you can do to improve your health and overall well-being. Look for a unique way to spend time that will bring you peace of mind and increased physical endurance.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll accomplish what you set out to do if you get physical and take action. Less talk will help you avoid interference. Listen to your heart and let your emotions carry you in the right direction.