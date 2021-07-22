Friday, July 23
Refuse to let anyone limit what you can do this year. Analyze situations and find the best way to stabilize your life. Look for opportunities to work in conjunction with people who share your beliefs and concerns. Positive change comes when you do what's best for you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Hidden matters will surface. Don't ignore what's going on around you, or you will miss an opportunity to excel. An innovative idea will put you in the spotlight and lead to a positive collaboration.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Expand your interests, and you will discover opportunities that will encourage you to follow a new and exciting path. Self-improvement projects are encouraged. Romance will enrich your day.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Keep your thoughts to yourself and avoid getting into a battle. Channel your energy into something that makes you feel good about yourself. An opportunity will unfold if you take part in community events.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Touch base with people you don't see often, and you'll receive valuable information. Choosing to follow a path that is out of the ordinary will give you something to work toward.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Time is on your side. Slow down, enjoy the moment and refrain from participating in events that promote indulgent behavior. Keep your money in a safe place, and avoid unnecessary expenditures.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Plan something you can enjoy with a friend or loved one. An opportunity to discuss your intentions will lead to a long-term plan and positive lifestyle changes. Speak from the heart.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You are heading in the right direction, so don't start making changes to accommodate someone else. Do your own thing and stand behind your dreams, hopes and wishes.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A proactive approach will help you maintain leverage when trying to get your way. Rely on experience and knowledge to back your plans. A positive change looks promising, as long as you don't hesitate.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take a moment to look at every angle of a situation before you make a move. Patience and discipline will help you navigate your way through situations that can determine how your life will unfold.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Embrace change, learn all you can and make adjustments that will help you reach your goal. Refuse to let your emotions stand between you and what's correct or best for you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Listen carefully. Take your time, and make decisions based on facts and figures, not on hearsay. Don't get involved in something just because someone close to you does.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- If you look for a good deal, you'll find one. Ask questions, negotiate on your behalf and don't settle for less than what you want. Change begins with you, so don't let anyone push you.