CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Plan something you can enjoy with a friend or loved one. An opportunity to discuss your intentions will lead to a long-term plan and positive lifestyle changes. Speak from the heart.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You are heading in the right direction, so don't start making changes to accommodate someone else. Do your own thing and stand behind your dreams, hopes and wishes.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A proactive approach will help you maintain leverage when trying to get your way. Rely on experience and knowledge to back your plans. A positive change looks promising, as long as you don't hesitate.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take a moment to look at every angle of a situation before you make a move. Patience and discipline will help you navigate your way through situations that can determine how your life will unfold.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Embrace change, learn all you can and make adjustments that will help you reach your goal. Refuse to let your emotions stand between you and what's correct or best for you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Listen carefully. Take your time, and make decisions based on facts and figures, not on hearsay. Don't get involved in something just because someone close to you does.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- If you look for a good deal, you'll find one. Ask questions, negotiate on your behalf and don't settle for less than what you want. Change begins with you, so don't let anyone push you.

