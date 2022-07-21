Friday, July 22

Explore what life offers and delve into something that fascinates you. Having an interest in things that are obscure or bring you into contact with unusual people and places will encourage you to try something new and exciting. Take in every detail; there is no need to rush to decide. Knowing what you want will eliminate regret.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You'll draw plenty of attention if you pitch in and help. Putting your attributes to the test will give you a better sense of what you can do next. Believe in yourself and don't hold back.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You must go it alone if you want to get things done your way. The path of least resistance will tempt you when you know sticking up for yourself is the better choice. Don't let others limit you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A positive attitude will encourage progress. Share information and follow through with a plan that offsets any negativity you encounter. Look at trivial matters realistically.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You'll have some expansive ideas and plans, but before you engage, make sure you have the stamina to finish what you start. When in doubt, wait until you are confident you have the backup required.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Pay attention to how you present yourself. Verify information before you pass it along, or you'll pay the price. You may not relish change, but it will be beneficial in the end.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Put more thought into investments and how and what you do with your cash. Building a secure platform will help you get ahead. Refuse to let emotional interference get in the way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You are heading in the right direction, but trying to take on too much or make up for someone's incompetence will slow you down. Stop trying to fix what isn't fixable. Romance is favored.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Refuse to let anyone get in your way. Avoid fighting a losing battle. Use your intelligence and discipline to get where you want to go; doors will open and new beginnings will unfold.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't overanalyze money, health or legal matters. Distance yourself from situations to get a clear picture of what you must do to make the most of what you've got. Do what's necessary.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Make plans with someone who makes you laugh. Kicking back with friends will eliminate stress and help put situations in perspective. Avoid over-the-top behavior.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Share your thoughts and plans with passion. Go over every detail and put the final touches on whatever you pursue. Own your contributions and present what you have to offer with pride.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Be calm, observant and receptive, and you'll find out what's possible and where and how you can fit in and do some good. What you offer and how you perform will impress others.