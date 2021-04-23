LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t get angry; get moving. Pick up information, gather your thoughts and strategize how best to move forward. Spend time developing something that interests you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A creative outlet will improve your state of mind. Do something that brings you joy, and you’ll meet someone who shares your interests. Let go of what no longer works for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be open to suggestions and ready to take on new responsibilities. A partnership that is challenging and intense will pay off. Think about making some professional changes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ve got your ideas regarding how you want things done, but if you give others the freedom to do things their way, you will have more time to pay attention to what’s most important to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Listen to others, but don’t share your opinions. Keep the peace in order to avoid a family feud. Don’t take a risk with your health. Keep your distance from those who don’t abide by the rules.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Emotions will surface. Address issues quickly to turn a difficult situation into something new and exciting. Don’t let someone from your past meddle in your life.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Consider the pros and cons of any situation you face. Listen carefully, ask questions and don’t feel pressured to make a premature decision. Time is on your side.

