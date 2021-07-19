SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Test your skills. Use your strength and agility to reach physical goals or challenges, and don’t give anyone the chance to mess with you. An intriguing investment will have underlying problems.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Opportunity knocks, and a potential gain is within reach. A partnership with someone who shares your sentiments will blossom into something exciting. Your negotiating skills will be crucial.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t follow in someone’s footsteps. Choose a path that encourages you to advance. You can be loyal without being submissive. Encourage others to do as they please.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Put your emotions on the back burner and head down a path that brings you one step closer to your dream. A creative opportunity will encourage you to follow your heart.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Put more thought into money matters, health and contracts. Keep the peace at home, and channel your energy into something physical that will take your mind off your worries and clear your head.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Too much of anything will work against you. Limit your intake, spending and commitments. Change begins with you; focus on being your best instead of trying to change everyone around you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take care of bureaucratic issues to avoid delays. Listen to what others say, and step in if someone offers false information. Take care of details, and leave nothing to chance.

