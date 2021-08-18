Thursday, Aug. 19
Take care of business. Leave nothing to chance. Opportunity is present, but discipline and reliability are required if you want to come out on top. Look at the possibilities; refuse to let what others do influence or sidetrack you. Concentrate on stabilizing your life. Romance and physical improvements are favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take a realistic approach to work and money. How you handle the changes going on around you will determine how far you get. A moderate, simple strategy will help offset costs and losses.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Talk to anyone you think may be able to help you make a positive change or explain something that baffles you. Communication, education and interacting with people who share your interests will pay off.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — A tactical approach to overall health and physical fitness will encourage you to look and feel your best. The attention you receive from someone will help point you in a new direction.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Walk away from anyone who limits what you can achieve. You can help others, but not at the expense of your own goals. Be responsible. Do your own thing, and do what benefits you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Put an emphasis on getting things right the first time. Pay attention to detail, and don’t rely on others to correctly do what you ask. Create your opportunities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Pay attention to expiration dates and personal paperwork that may need updating. Take a different approach to work, and utilize your skills to make the most significant impact in the least amount of time.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Analyze how you spend your time and money. Being efficient will make life easier. Set up guidelines that will help you get into a routine. A physical improvement will fetch compliments.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take a unique approach to how you help others. Use your intelligence, and you’ll be recognized as the go-to person by your peers. A partnership will evolve if you have an open discussion with a like-minded person.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Stay focused on what’s important to you. Stop worrying about what everyone is doing, and refuse to get caught in someone else’s emotional drama. Self-improvement is favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Look around you, and you’ll pick up valuable information. How others react will be revealing and will help you decide what to do next. Change is heading your way; take advantage of it.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Let your actions speak for you. Treat others the way you want to be treated, and choose a path that allows you to use your skills to make a difference. Change begins with you.