Thursday, Aug. 19

Take care of business. Leave nothing to chance. Opportunity is present, but discipline and reliability are required if you want to come out on top. Look at the possibilities; refuse to let what others do influence or sidetrack you. Concentrate on stabilizing your life. Romance and physical improvements are favored.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take a realistic approach to work and money. How you handle the changes going on around you will determine how far you get. A moderate, simple strategy will help offset costs and losses.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Talk to anyone you think may be able to help you make a positive change or explain something that baffles you. Communication, education and interacting with people who share your interests will pay off.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — A tactical approach to overall health and physical fitness will encourage you to look and feel your best. The attention you receive from someone will help point you in a new direction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Walk away from anyone who limits what you can achieve. You can help others, but not at the expense of your own goals. Be responsible. Do your own thing, and do what benefits you.