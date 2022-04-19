Wednesday, April 20

Refuse to let emotional situations influence how you handle your money, health or contractual matters. Put your energy where it will have the biggest effect and ensure that you maintain a stellar reputation. Choose practicality over risk, and make changes that help you excel instead of limiting what you can do to get ahead.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't trust anyone to invest or take care of matters for you. Handle sensitive situations with compassion, but don't pay for someone's mistake. Do what's best for you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Get all the details, then proceed with diplomacy. The wrong move can cost you more than you want to give up. Observation and discipline will help you overcome temptation. Don't risk your health or wealth.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Taking care of business will help you get attention. It will be challenging to please everyone, so target your market carefully. Put your energy where it counts, and make changes based on facts and wisdom.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't believe everything you hear or invest in something because of someone else. Protect your money, possessions, health and position. Dedicate your time and effort to self-improvement.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Accept the inevitable, and you'll find a positive way to move forward. Unexpected benefits are heading your way. Be patient and work with what you have; good things will happen.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Simplify your life. Put your energy into self-improvement, raising your qualifications and heading in a direction that makes you feel good about yourself. Avoid joint ventures. Do your own thing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take control and make decisions that improve your position, not someone else's. A change will help you gain respect and support. Embark on something that motivates you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Maintain discipline, and avoid overdoing, overspending and overindulgence. Put a strategy in place, and work diligently to achieve your goal. Reset your attitude to focus on moderation and simplicity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Call a spade a spade, and stick up for truth, justice and making the world a better place. Be a role model, and you'll turn heads and make a name for yourself. Do what's right.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Confusion will set in if you let others meddle in your life. A conscious effort to make a positive difference will help you maintain your reputation and ward off negativity.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Put your emotions on the back burner and your energy into doing what you do best. Focus on getting ahead, not going into battle with someone trying to get a rise out of you. Concentrate on self-improvement and personal gain.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You'll learn the hard way if you trust someone to do things for you. Take charge of your life, learn all you can and refuse to participate in something questionable. Patience and prudence will pay off.

