Friday, July 8

Share your beliefs and feelings, and make an effort to do something to help a cause. What you offer to do for others will lead to associations with individuals who can offer knowledge and introductions. Designate time for work and play. Balance, moderation and goodwill will help you lead a vibrant life. Make happiness your priority.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Participate, and do your best to make a difference. How you reach out to others and what you are willing to do will speak volumes about your character, integrity and desire to do what's right.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Work to get along with everyone. It will be easy to get into an emotional spat with someone if exaggeration occurs. Precision and attention to detail will be necessary.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Get fired up about what you want to do, and don't stop until you bring about positive change. A move, trip or educational pursuit will help you take your attributes in an exciting direction.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You'll face opposition if you try to make unpopular changes. Find out what the majority wants. Market what you have to offer, and aggressively seek approval. Build a strong base.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't let desire or greed lead you astray. Consider what you can offer and who you want to help. Paying attention to what's essential will make you feel good about what you do and who you are.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Dedication and hard work will not go unnoticed. Stop anyone who interferes or tries to lead you astray. Focus on home improvement and getting along with loved ones. Don't exaggerate.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Ask friends, relatives and peers to help you make your home into a fun gathering place for everyone to enjoy. Understanding what others desire or expect will help you gain popularity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You'll face opposition when dealing with sensitive issues. If you let anger take the reins, you will face a stalemate. Look inward and concentrate on self-improvement instead of trying to change others.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Deal with money matters first and foremost. Spontaneous purchases will end up costing more than you can afford. Be wary of a forceful sales pitch. Stick close to home. Think big; be moderate.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't make a mountain out of a molehill; the consequences will leave you in a precarious position. Stay calm and look for alternatives that make your life easier and your relationships better.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Emotional situations will escalate quickly. Have another plan in place if something goes awry. Be true to yourself, and don't believe secondhand information. Rethink your goal.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Focus on how you look and what you do for others. How you handle those around you and what you put up with will determine the outcome. Don't overlook what makes you happy. Pay attention.