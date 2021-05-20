SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Touch base with someone you find inspiring. Exchange thoughts and feelings, and it will help you put things in perspective. Don’t jeopardize a friendship, regardless of the circumstances.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Promise only what’s possible. If you assert something, be prepared to back your claims. Discipline will pay off when it comes to your health and relationships. Stick to the truth.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Put everything in its place and finish what you start. Don’t leave anything to chance or allow anyone to take advantage of you. Anger is a waste of time, and regret will lead to stress.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Stop worrying about what others are doing. Don’t feel pressured to tag along or follow someone’s lead. Concentrate on your happiness and doing the things you enjoy most.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Refuse to let someone annoy you. Spend time getting back to the basics and activities you enjoy doing most. A creative outlet will inspire you to brighten your everyday routine.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Follow a path that interests you, and you will find it easier to reach your goal. Discipline and hard work will get you where you want to go. Focus on the big picture.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take on as much as possible, and show everyone what you are capable of doing. Put your energy where it counts and leave nothing to chance. Be honest, and demand the same from others.

