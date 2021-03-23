Take control of your life. You’ll encounter opportunities that will take you in a new and exciting direction. Doors will open that have been closed in the past. Don’t fear change; display what you have to offer, and embrace life, love and happiness. Romance is on the rise.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Be clear regarding what you want to do and how you plan to proceed, but don’t expect others to tag along or agree with you. Be open to suggestions, but don’t let anyone push you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — If you are anxious, you’ll make a mistake. Take a moment, think things through and consider all your options. Don’t give anyone a chance to railroad you into something you don’t need or want.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Pull out all the stops and take action. It’s what you do, not what you say, that will make the difference. A chance to work alongside someone you trust and respect will make your life easier.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Rethink your motives and what you are trying to achieve. Rework your plan to fit the results you expect and forge ahead. Don’t let a physical or emotional attraction jeopardize your position.