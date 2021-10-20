PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A change to how you earn your living will push you in a new direction. Someone close to you will offer insight into options you may not have considered. Present what you have to offer with pizazz.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Spending time with a loved one will lift your spirits. Taking a day trip or attending a gathering will offer a different perspective of life, love and what’s possible.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Emotional stubbornness will not help you get ahead. Take care of responsibilities, live up to promises and trust only those who have always been there for you. Stick to the basics.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — There will be an undercurrent of misinformation that can affect your reputation. Be honest, or someone will question you until you tell the truth. Be intelligent, disciplined and precise.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You’ll get the help you need, but it will come at a cost. Try to handle things on your own. Stick close to home, and you’ll avoid a social situation that makes you uncomfortable.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll get an emotional jolt from a critic. Consider what’s said and whether it’s constructive and can help you improve. Aim to be your best instead of letting anger call the shots.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — An experience you encounter will help you recognize whom you can trust. Embrace a change that promises awareness, answers and a chance to make your life better. Budget wisely.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0