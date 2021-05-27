SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Let go of sentimentality. A minimalist approach will lead you to peace of mind and the opportunity to achieve your goals. Stop spinning your wheels and start making things happen.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Common sense will be your saving grace. If you let someone pressure or tempt you into something outlandish, you will have regrets. Change what's necessary, and believe only what's verified.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Share your thoughts and feelings, and make decisions in conjunction with people you love. The changes you make will bring you closer to the lifestyle you want.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Uncertainty is the enemy. Use your ingenuity and do the research necessary to help you gain perspective regarding something you want to pursue. A positive domestic change is featured.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Look at every angle of a situation before you make a decision. Listen to your inner voice, not to someone filling your head with unrealistic pursuits. If you want to make a change, do it on your own.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Look at the big picture before trying something new. Having a good sense of what you want and what's available will help you choose a path that leads to victory. Think and work hard.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't cross boundaries. An unnecessary change will leave you second-guessing your next move. Do what you can without compromising your beliefs, integrity or financial budget. Stick to what you know.

