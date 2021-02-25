LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Get your facts straight before you indulge in rhetoric that can taint your reputation. Refuse to let anyone push you around or involve you in an unhealthy situation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ve got control, so stop wasting time. Make a promise, do your thing, shoot for the stars and follow through with your plans. Refuse to let uncertainty get in the way of your goals.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Tidy up loose ends before someone steps in and takes charge. Don’t leave yourself open for criticism or complaints. Concentrate on stabilizing your position and relationships with loved ones.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Stop wasting time. Look around, size up your situation and make a dent in the clutter. It’s time to find peace of mind and to set goals that will help you get on with your life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Spend less time dealing with manipulative people and more time picking up information and skills that can help you get ahead. It’s time to do your own thing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — An exciting prospect will grab your attention. A change in the way you handle your affairs will lead to a better lifestyle. Embrace the future with optimism, and you’ll gain peace of mind.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take the high road. Refuse to let others’ actions bother you. Set your sights on what’s essential and on those who mean the most to you. Ask questions and adapt to change.

