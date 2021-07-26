CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take the route that suits your needs. Put more time into staying fit and healthy and building equity and financial stability. The aim is to ease stress, not to ramp it up.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Stop worrying about what others do and pay attention to what you can do to make your life better. Take responsibility and put your plans in motion. Set high standards and strive to reach your goal.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Turn a negative into a positive. A change someone makes will benefit you if you are quick to react and take advantage of what’s available. Create what you want in your mind, then make it happen.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Look for a direct route to avoid confusion. You’ll require discipline if you want to avoid backtracking. Reach out to someone in the know, and it will help you eliminate mistakes.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Uncertainty will set in if you let others make decisions for you. If you do things yourself, you’ll gain perspective and make connections that will help you advance. Romance is on the rise.