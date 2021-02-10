CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Let the past be your guide. Trust your instincts, and refuse to let someone charm you into something that isn’t in your best interest. Rely on common sense to help you make the right decision.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Stay calm. Don’t feel obligated to make a change because someone else does. Weigh the pros and cons, then consider what will be in your best interest. A partnership will need an adjustment.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Time is money, so step up and get things done on time. Your effort and ability to adjust to whatever comes down the pipeline will put you in a good position. A partnership will take an unusual turn.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Excitement and new beginnings are heading your way, but that doesn’t mean you can be overindulgent. Pace yourself; don’t overspend or overdo it Romance and self-improvement are encouraged.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take care of domestic problems quickly. If you let things linger, they will only get worse. Look for unique solutions, and take a proactive approach. Avoid risky situations.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A stimulating conversation will give you an inside look into how others think and feel. Positive suggestions will have a more significant impact than criticism.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Fix up your space, but don’t spend more than you can afford. Equality is necessary if you don’t want to jeopardize a relationship that’s important to you. Tread carefully.

