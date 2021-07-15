SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t wait for an opportunity to come to you. Jump in and do your part to get ahead. Turn on the charm, and show everyone how proficient you can be. Refuse to let anyone steal your thunder.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Set goals that are doable. Don’t let ego or your emotions get in your way. Pay attention to what others say, and hold yourself and others accountable. Run a tight ship.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — A joint venture will entice you. Maintain control of how much you spend, and don’t go overboard to impress others. Unreliability will surface if you are too accommodating or gullible.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll have a unique way of processing what’s going on around you. Your intuition will not let you down. Follow your instincts, and you’ll know when to say no to someone likely to fail you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Bend a little when dealing with domestic situations that require getting along with others. Do your part without complaint, and you will set the stage for a beautiful day.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A change will catch you off guard. Refuse to let anger get the best of you. Take a step back, rethink your options and choose to keep the peace. Romance is encouraged.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Play to win. Gather information, formulate a plan and set your sights on the results you want to achieve. Personal and home improvements will encourage you to take better care of yourself.

