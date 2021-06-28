Tuesday, June 29

Doors will open if you make a point to attend online meetings. Communication can become spirited, but will also help you resolve issues that have been pending for some time. Reorganize your time to suit your needs. Make a lifestyle adjustment that helps you be more patient with others.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Someone will take advantage of you or steal your ideas. Don’t share personal information. Be prepared to make a change if it means learning something new and exciting.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Look before you leap. Nothing will be as it appears. Ask questions, consider your budget, and make sure an offer is solid and the information you receive is accurate. You must put in the work if you want to reap the rewards.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Focus more on what you can do yourself and less on what others say they can do for you. It’s up to you to find the best opportunity and to do whatever is in your power to achieve the success you want.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Concentrate on what will bring in the highest return. An intelligent approach to learning, planning and working will pay off. Make decisions based on facts, not on assumptions.