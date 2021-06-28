Tuesday, June 29
Doors will open if you make a point to attend online meetings. Communication can become spirited, but will also help you resolve issues that have been pending for some time. Reorganize your time to suit your needs. Make a lifestyle adjustment that helps you be more patient with others.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Someone will take advantage of you or steal your ideas. Don’t share personal information. Be prepared to make a change if it means learning something new and exciting.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Look before you leap. Nothing will be as it appears. Ask questions, consider your budget, and make sure an offer is solid and the information you receive is accurate. You must put in the work if you want to reap the rewards.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Focus more on what you can do yourself and less on what others say they can do for you. It’s up to you to find the best opportunity and to do whatever is in your power to achieve the success you want.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Concentrate on what will bring in the highest return. An intelligent approach to learning, planning and working will pay off. Make decisions based on facts, not on assumptions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take the necessary steps to get out of a rut. Focus on how to turn your space into a place of peace and solitude. Build your vision instead of dreaming about how you want your life to unfold.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Put your heart and soul into self-improvement. Monitor your behavior and the people who influence you the most. Aim to prioritize what’s essential and to minimize bad habits.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Learn from experience, and you will make better decisions regarding friendships. Choose to take on tasks that make a difference. Use your unique talents to prosper.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Finish what you start before you jump into something new. Make adjustments that are conducive to getting more done in a shorter period. Organization and preparation will be crucial.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Make the appropriate changes at home to ensure that everything runs smoothly. Don’t let complications set in because you neglected to reveal vital information. Others count on you!
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Putter around the house, make some decorative alterations that lift your spirit, and stay out of trouble. Put your energy where it will do some good; arguing and overdoing it are discouraged.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Do what you can to help, but don’t let anyone take advantage of you. An opportunity to pick up information will be apparent. Do your own thing. If you follow someone, you’ll be disappointed.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Be cautious when dealing with others. Emotions will surface if someone misleads you. Show discipline and know when to say no. Focus on personal growth and learning to get ahead.