Friday, June 11
Do things your way this year. Refuse to let someone step in and take control. Have a plan in mind and a schedule in place. Leave nothing to chance or open for criticism. Face challenges head-on, and don’t lose sight of the big picture. Get in the game and play to win.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Do what you do best. Own the stage instead of letting others crowd your space. It’s time to embrace what you enjoy doing most and take on a leadership role. Think big, but live within your means.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Look for the silver lining in any situation you face; you’ll find a way to parlay it into something valuable. A physical change or an image update will result in positive attention.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Pay attention. Observe what others are doing. Don’t rely on others to do things for you. Invest time and money in yourself. Put more effort into the way you look and upgrading your qualifications.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Display what you have to offer, and interest will grow. Making a move in a new and exciting direction will give you the boost you need to resurrect something you enjoy doing.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep gathering information. Being tech-savvy and knowing what’s possible will give you the advantage you need to avoid getting involved in a risky venture. Be wary of temptation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Expand your interests, knowledge and flexibility. Take precautions to ensure you stay healthy and fit. Put your energy into educational pursuits and improving the way you manage your money.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Your emotions will lead you in one direction and your common sense in another. Stick to the guidelines suggested when dealing with financial, health or legal matters.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll gravitate toward situations that are unique, sensitive and changeable. Be open regarding your feelings, and ask questions if someone’s response is confusing. Romance is on the rise.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Put your money, time and effort into building a solid home base. How you deal with domestic issues will determine how much you achieve. Set your standards and goals high and keep striving.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Safe socializing and networking are favored, as long as they don’t subject you or your loved ones to unpredictable situations. Contact someone who shows interest in the unique way you do things.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You’ll gain perspective regarding what’s possible and what isn’t. A change in direction looks promising. Reach out to someone who can offer sound advice or help you get ahead.