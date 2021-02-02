Wednesday, Feb. 3

Distance yourself from unpredictable people and situations this year. Explore new interests and align yourself with people who share your goals. The world is your oyster if you position yourself for success. Make things happen and enjoy what life has to offer. Be the master of your destiny. Romance is featured.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Read the fine print before you make a decision. Someone you least expect may try to outsmart you. Be respectful, but speak up if you think you spot a mistake. Keep the peace.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A change of plans will play out in your favor. Don’t complain about something that may not occur. Keep a low profile, do things your way and be satisfied with the work you do.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Be patient with partners. Don’t let your emotions lead to potentially damaging argument. Pay attention, do a good job and choose love over discord. Relationships are more important than your pride.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Talks will be explosive if you aren’t mindful of what others want. Work on projects that you can do by yourself. Focus on creativity, be inventive and keep moving until you finish what you start.