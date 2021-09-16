AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Focus will help you overcome temptation and interference. Know what you want and don’t let up until you reach your goal. Look over your options, and stay centered on what’s of utmost importance.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You may not welcome a change, but the results you achieve will surprise you. Romance is featured, and a social event looks promising. Think about your relationships and goals.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pull strings, discuss your plans with someone who helps and believes in you, and shoot for the stars. Your insight, knowledge and ability to articulate what you want will take you far.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take a step back, recalculate your final steps and complete your journey. Precision is everything when you are trying to establish your position. Stay focused on your strengths.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Fine-tune your skills. Focus on what you want to accomplish. You’ll get the recognition and accolades you desire. Having a plan in place will build confidence.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Let your creative imagination wander, and you’ll come up with a brilliant idea that will set you apart from any competition you encounter. Embrace change instead of running from it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Having a plan in place will help you avoid mistakes. Don’t allow outside influences to interfere with your process. Deal with matters personally to avoid regret. Take better care of your home.

