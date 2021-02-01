Tuesday, Feb. 2

Motivation and discipline will help you achieve whatever you set out to do this year. Ask questions, gather information and strive to make a difference. Taking care of your mental, emotional and physical well-being will help you ward off any negative influences you encounter.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take care of financial, medical and legal matters before they have a chance to escalate. Let your instincts lead the way. You must find out who’s on your side and who isn’t.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Use your intuition and creative mind to push forward. Make changes that will help you get ahead. Let go of what no longer works for you. Choose a positive path.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You’ll be right on target. Your insight and ability to take control and get things done will be impressive. How you handle others will pay off. Spend some meaningful time with a loved one.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Uncertainty will prevail if you make a premature move. Consider every angle before you forge ahead with plans that can affect your income. When in doubt, talk to an expert. Be careful with your health.