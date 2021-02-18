LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Plan to have some fun, but not at someone’s expense. Kindness and consideration — coupled with a positive, helpful attitude — will help you avoid trouble. Romance is favored.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Control your emotions, and everything will fall into place. Live up to your promises, make yourself available to help a cause you believe in, and encourage others to do the same.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You’ll have lots on your mind. View situations realistically, and you will avoid taking on too much, overspending and indulgent behavior. Love is in the stars.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — An investment looks promising. Someone close to you may not agree with something you want to pursue. Handle situations with diplomacy. Don’t let anger take the reins.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take action and finish what you start. Assume a position of leadership. Express your intentions and feelings to a loved one. Don’t miss out on an opportunity; if you snooze, you lose.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Make adjustments at home that will help you accomplish your goals. An energetic approach will help you gain the respect of someone you are trying to impress. You will get a chance to branch out.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Brighten up your living space to lift your spirits. Reach out to your loved ones and make plans to do something that you can enjoy together. Plan your day with care and tact.

