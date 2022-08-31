Thursday, Sept. 1

Look for moneymaking opportunities. Expand your mind and upgrade the way you do things. Put your thoughts and energy into being the best you can be and achieving something that satisfies your soul. Spend time with like-minded people and enjoy the benefits available to you. Embrace the future with optimism, and enjoy what life has to offer.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you. Offer to do only what's humanly possible and go about your business without regret. Get involved in projects and educational pursuits that help you advance.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Sticking to a schedule will make life easier; if you dawdle or ignore what you need to do, you'll fall behind and face criticism. Declutter, downsize and get rid of what you no longer need.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Pay attention to detail and do your best to please the people you want to impress. An affectionate gesture will encourage talks regarding long-term plans and positive changes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Put a to-do list together and get to work. Plan to do something fun with a loved one. Talks about improving your living conditions are encouraged. Romance is favored.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't overdo it or volunteer for something that doesn't interest you. Put your focus on saving, not spending, and on being a good listener. Be wary of an offer that may have strings attached.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Cap how much you spend and limit what you sign up for to avoid running out of steam and falling short of your expectations. Think matters through. Love and romance are prominent.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Resolve a money matter by using your imagination and coming up with a solution that helps you improve your income without losing free time. Think big, but stick to the basics.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Precision and attention to detail count, and will make a difference. Finish what you start. Don't be afraid to make lifestyle changes, as long as you think them through and execute them carefully.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Evaluate what and who you are up against before you make a move. Knowledge is power when dealing with someone pushy or manipulative. Protect your health, wealth and emotional well-being.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Stop worrying. Focus on what's important. Speak up about possibilities and what you have to offer. Expand your interests, friendships and skills to ensure you can handle any challenge.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Follow through and don't look back. Stop worrying about what others do. Refuse to let anyone hold you back or push you in a compromising direction. You can reach your objective in record time.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Keep your emotions out of the equation when dealing with friends, relatives or loved ones. Don't start something you can't finish. Sit tight rather than make questionable adjustments.