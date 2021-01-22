CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Do what you can to help others, but don’t pay for someone else’s mistake. Offer love, support, innovative suggestions and hands-on help, but not your hard-earned cash. Tell a loved one how you feel.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Ask, and you shall receive. Refuse to let others interfere with your plans. If you follow your heart, opportunities will develop. An optimistic attitude will create a stir.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Work hard, and it will ease your mind and allow you to enjoy time with a loved one late in the day. A change of plans will turn out to be to your advantage. Don’t be afraid to make the first move.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Get your responsibilities out of the way, and offer to help a friend or relative. What you do for others will be appreciated and will encourage better relationships.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Emotions will surface when you are interacting with old friends and relatives. Take action, and do your best to make things happen. Your input will be appreciated. Romance is favored.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Change the way you handle money. Put a budget in place, and consider investments that will keep you from overspending. The less available cash you have on hand, the better.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Revisit the past, and you’ll avoid making the same mistake twice. Look over your options, and don’t feel pressured to make decisions if uncertainty prevails. Take an unusual approach.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0