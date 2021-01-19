Wednesday, Jan. 20
Keep in mind who you are dealing with this year and how best to use your skills, knowledge and insight to reach your goal. It will take your undivided attention and willingness to adapt if you want to come out ahead. Dig deep and make adjustments that will help you maintain your position.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Speak up, and share your thoughts and intentions. Don’t fold under pressure or make an abrupt change because someone else does. Follow your heart and do your own thing.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Let go of the past. Take care of your health and physical well-being. Don’t take unnecessary risks or make hasty decisions that could result in illness or injury. Put your energy where it counts most.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pay close attention to what’s going on around you. Distance yourself from risky or deceiving situations. Don’t let anyone rope you into spending more than you can afford.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Make a sound decision, not a snap decision. Indecisiveness regarding your work, position, status or purpose will result in confusion and worry. Time is on your side; explore your options!
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Listen carefully, take notes and ask questions. What you learn today will help you get ahead in life, in love or at work. You can pick up some information that will be valuable in negotiations.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Reach out to people who share your beliefs and interests. The relationships you form will encourage you to use your imagination more and to focus on new possibilities. Accept the inevitable.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — An offer will have a hidden agenda behind it. Go over the fine print, make adjustments and refuse to let anyone cause problems for you. Protect your reputation and use your intelligence.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change of pace will give you a chance to evaluate a confusing situation. A partnership will encourage you to look at the positive, deal with the negative and proceed with confidence.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Trust what you know, despite opposition. Work you can do from home will provide insight into a way to earn more money. Check out your options. Be clear about your feelings and plans.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A problem with a colleague, friend or relative will surface if you procrastinate or change your mind. Be careful how you approach situations that depend on others.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep your life simple. Avoid overspending and excess. Don’t trust someone who is vague or too complimentary. Consider making a lifestyle change that promotes better health.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Set reasonable goals, and stick to your plans. Refuse to let trivial matters interfere. Set high standards, and focus on getting results. A personal change is worth considering.