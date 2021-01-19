Wednesday, Jan. 20

Keep in mind who you are dealing with this year and how best to use your skills, knowledge and insight to reach your goal. It will take your undivided attention and willingness to adapt if you want to come out ahead. Dig deep and make adjustments that will help you maintain your position.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Speak up, and share your thoughts and intentions. Don’t fold under pressure or make an abrupt change because someone else does. Follow your heart and do your own thing.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Let go of the past. Take care of your health and physical well-being. Don’t take unnecessary risks or make hasty decisions that could result in illness or injury. Put your energy where it counts most.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pay close attention to what’s going on around you. Distance yourself from risky or deceiving situations. Don’t let anyone rope you into spending more than you can afford.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Make a sound decision, not a snap decision. Indecisiveness regarding your work, position, status or purpose will result in confusion and worry. Time is on your side; explore your options!