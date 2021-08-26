AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Refuse to let your emotions take the reins. Look inward, and put your energy where it will help you most. Physical fitness, personal growth and financial management will be key.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take the initiative to make things happen. The suggestions you make will be valued by someone influential. Handle cash, assets and passwords with care. Get out there and help people!

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Listen to people you know you can count on to tell you the truth. Consider what makes you happy, healthy and wise. Obsessing about how to please others will leave you feeling uncertain about your future.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll have trouble making up your mind. Take time off, and give yourself a chance to chill. The more relaxed you are, the easier it will be to know exactly what you want to do.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Listen carefully. You’ll be offered vague information. Don’t let anger set in or put you in a compromising position. Look at the big picture.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take better care of your health and well-being. Choose moderation over excess and patience over criticism. Look for a way to make your home more comfortable and entertaining.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Before you act, think matters through and look for solutions to keep the peace. It’s better not to overreact or take sides. Be the logical person everyone looks to for guidance, and you’ll gain respect.

