PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Participate in events or activities that have a purpose. How you contribute to something meaningful will influence how others respond to you. Maintaining a good reputation will lead to an unexpected opportunity.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You aren’t alone. You have more going for you than you realize. Step out of your comfort zone, and you’ll recognize you have what it takes. A partnership will be helpful.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Keep your focus where it will help you most. Refuse to let emotions lead to poor decision-making or prolonged situations that will stand between you and what you desire. Uncertainty is the enemy.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Head in the direction that excites you the most. Follow your heart and enjoy the ride. Relay what you have to offer to people who can help you achieve your goal. Expand your mind!

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You’ll be insightful but fearful. Inconsistency will be your downfall. Look for the path of least resistance, and you’ll find it easier to plot your course of action. Don’t limit what you can do.