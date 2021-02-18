CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Use your charm to get your way. A chance to show off will draw attention from someone who can give you the boost you need. Opportunity is within reach, but you must be willing to adapt.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Settle into something that feels comfortable. It will ease stress and encourage you to follow a path that is more to your liking. Love and romance are on the rise.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Live in the moment, learn from experience and pour your energy into something you find fulfilling. Taking a stroll down memory lane will be a good reminder of what you don’t want to pursue.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You’re ready to take on the world. Let negativity go. Allow a positive attitude, new ideas and the desire to make a difference lead the way. Your discipline and hard work will pay off.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Mixed emotions will get in the way of success. It will be easier to complete your responsibilities if you don’t compartmentalize them. One step at a time is all it takes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — The past will be your best reference when you want to move forward or start something new. Don’t rely on others when it’s your insight that will point you in the right direction.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Stay on course. Don’t deviate from your plans or let anyone push you in a direction you don’t want to go. Change begins with you; make decisions that will set you up for success.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0