Thursday, May 6

Step outside your comfort zone. Taking a unique approach to an ongoing problem will open the door to progress, satisfaction and new beginnings. Surround yourself with people who are searching for the same things you are. Make health a priority, and live a moderate lifestyle.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Consider your options and do what’s best for you. Don’t feel the need to follow the herd, but take action to ensure you don’t get left behind. Take the path that offers results you feel safe pursuing.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — A colorful depiction will attract attention, but don’t venture from the truth. How you present what you know and are willing to do will influence the outcome. Stick to what’s worked in the past.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Use your imagination to come up with something that will make your job easier. Consider the way something looks before you put it on display. A simple, elegant approach will fetch compliments.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Live and learn. Refuse to let what others do influence the way you react or the decisions you make. Focus on what you can accomplish all by yourself for a price you can afford.