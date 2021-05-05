Thursday, May 6
Step outside your comfort zone. Taking a unique approach to an ongoing problem will open the door to progress, satisfaction and new beginnings. Surround yourself with people who are searching for the same things you are. Make health a priority, and live a moderate lifestyle.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Consider your options and do what’s best for you. Don’t feel the need to follow the herd, but take action to ensure you don’t get left behind. Take the path that offers results you feel safe pursuing.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — A colorful depiction will attract attention, but don’t venture from the truth. How you present what you know and are willing to do will influence the outcome. Stick to what’s worked in the past.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Use your imagination to come up with something that will make your job easier. Consider the way something looks before you put it on display. A simple, elegant approach will fetch compliments.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Live and learn. Refuse to let what others do influence the way you react or the decisions you make. Focus on what you can accomplish all by yourself for a price you can afford.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Look on the bright side, and don’t feel bad if someone chooses not to be a part of your plans. Put your energy where it counts. It’s what you accomplish and the changes you adopt that will help you get ahead.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Plan to have some fun. A physical outlet will ease stress and help you gain perspective regarding how you want to live your life. Don’t feel you have to spend money to win someone’s favor.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Put some muscle and passion into whatever you want to achieve, and you will exceed your expectations. You don’t have to overdo it or overspend to come up with something great.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Stick to the facts, and question anything that sounds outlandish. A steady pace in a direction that offers you a secure future will ease your mind and encourage you to simplify your life.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll come up with an exciting way to turn your surroundings into an innovative workstation. The inspiration you get from the changes you make will help you raise your income.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Be careful what you share emotionally, physically and financially. Someone will take advantage of you if you don’t lay down ground rules. Keep an open mind, but don’t lose sight of what you are trying to accomplish.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Observe what others do and say, and it will help you decide who is trustworthy. False information will come your way, and a deal that sounds amazing will fall short of your expectations.