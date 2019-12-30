GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Relax and rejuvenate. Someone you care about will let you down or disappoint you. Consider how best to deal with sensitive situations before you take action. Focus on your shortcomings, not on someone else’s.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Get together with family or friends. A suggestion someone makes will spark your imagination and help you figure out a way to incorporate the things you love to do most into your daily routine.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Evaluate what you’ve done, your current situation and where you see yourself heading. Lay out a blueprint for success, so you can head into the new year with renewed hope for a better future.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll be the center of attention. If you let too many people lean on you, you will fall short. It’s OK to say no.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Before you shoot for the stars, consider whether your plans are doable. Use your intelligence to come up with an affordable way to reach your goals this year.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Stop second-guessing yourself and start making constructive changes that will lead to what you truly want to achieve. It’s OK to be different and to follow your dreams.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — If you are observant and a good listener, you’ll have plenty to consider moving forward. Don’t make assumptions. Consider someone’s motives and integrity before you take action.

