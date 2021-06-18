Saturday, June 19
Pay closer attention to the people and things that bring you joy. Take control of your happiness, and make room and time to explore what interests you. Use your intellect to navigate your way through situations that require insight and understanding. Turn this into a productive, healthy and eventful year.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Refuse to let anyone talk you into something undesirable. Put your time and effort into learning something new or getting involved in a pastime that will help you explore new avenues.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Shed the past and head toward something new and exciting. Explore new territory and strive to incorporate what you learn into your everyday life. Don’t miss out because of fear of the unknown.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Revisit an idea that stimulates your mind. Reach out to people who have something to contribute. Make your dreams come true instead of helping everyone else reach their goals.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Reevaluate your personal and professional situations. Consider what you can do to make your life more manageable and achieve the happiness you crave. Don’t let emotional matters spin out of control.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Live and learn. Follow through with your plans; set goals that will encourage you to expand your mind and interests. Leave nothing to chance or in other people’s hands. Express your feelings.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Get your finances and legal affairs in order. Peace of mind will be beneficial when you want to make a move or head in a new direction. Work to be free to take advantage of opportunities.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t put too much faith into what others do or say. Follow your heart and the path that intrigues you the most. Build solid relationships with like-minded people. Seek out stability.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Control your emotions, and you’ll make better decisions. A partnership will need an adjustment if you want it to run smoothly. Offer an incentive if it will help you get what you want.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Invest more time and money in something that makes you happy. Explore your options, take on new projects and build a space that gives you the freedom to express yourself.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Be honest regarding your feelings and expectations. If you aren’t on the same page as someone, make adjustments to satisfy the needs of the important people in your life. Transparency is a must.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Put things in perspective before you address issues with a loved one to help avoid discord. Make some fun plans that will strengthen important relationships. Personal gain is apparent.