Saturday, June 19

Pay closer attention to the people and things that bring you joy. Take control of your happiness, and make room and time to explore what interests you. Use your intellect to navigate your way through situations that require insight and understanding. Turn this into a productive, healthy and eventful year.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Refuse to let anyone talk you into something undesirable. Put your time and effort into learning something new or getting involved in a pastime that will help you explore new avenues.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Shed the past and head toward something new and exciting. Explore new territory and strive to incorporate what you learn into your everyday life. Don’t miss out because of fear of the unknown.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Revisit an idea that stimulates your mind. Reach out to people who have something to contribute. Make your dreams come true instead of helping everyone else reach their goals.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Reevaluate your personal and professional situations. Consider what you can do to make your life more manageable and achieve the happiness you crave. Don’t let emotional matters spin out of control.