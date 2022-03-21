Tuesday, March 22

Discipline and productivity will free your spirit and encourage you to set new goals. Take your time and stop worrying about keeping up or competing with others. Concentrating on what makes you happy, eases stress and gives you exciting options. Put personal gain, romance and your health first.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Use common sense and keep your plans to yourself until you reach a point of no return. Control what you do and what you want. Don’t let outside influences interfere. Put your energy where it counts.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Pursue what makes you feel passionate. Don’t let obstacles defeat you. Embrace a challenge with an open mind, and you’ll find a way to exceed your expectations. Align yourself with innovative people.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put your efforts into meeting your goals. Take care of details and iron out differences before you enter into an agreement or agree to a plan that puts you in the hot seat. Read the fine print.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Branch out and see what you can do with your skills and knowledge. Explore what’s trending, and you’ll discover something that interests you. Step back from joint ventures. Contracts will be misleading.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Expand your interests. Venture out and discover what’s happening in your community or chosen profession. Add to your qualifications or look for a unique way to use your skills. Use your imagination!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Pay attention to detail, and finish what you start. Don’t leave yourself open for criticism. Take an interest in what family and friends are doing. A change in routine will require discipline.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Pay attention to your needs. Take a break, pamper yourself, or find a solution that will help encourage better health, organization and money management. Avoid shared expenses, joint ventures and unnecessary change. Romance should be a priority.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Keep the peace. Find ways to improve your life. Hone your skills and incorporate a plan that encourages the pursuit of happiness and fulfillment. Don’t let anger or revenge get the better of you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Oversee everything important. Domestic problems will surface if finances aren’t handled properly. Be up-front about your feelings, desires and expectations. Take care of important paperwork.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Know what you are up against and take care of matters swiftly. Use your imagination when it comes to money and how best to handle people who ask for too much. Be willing to do the work yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Revisit your responsibilities and find out how to get things done without interference. Stick to your plan, work alone and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Call on someone who can offer inside information or help protect you against loss. Take better care of your physical and emotional well-being. Don’t take a risk or give in to someone putting pressure on you.

