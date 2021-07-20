SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A physical challenge will help you feel good about what you achieve. Distance yourself from anyone who puts you down or plays mind games with you. Pay attention to detail.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll advance if you pay attention to detail and handle matters personally. An open mind and the ability to recognize a deal will lead to financial gain. A joint venture looks promising.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Reconnect with someone who has helped you out, and you will pick up where you left off and find common ground that can result in an ongoing partnership. Don’t let a change at home discourage you.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — An opportunity is good only if you take advantage of it. Don’t let something pass you by because you don’t believe in yourself. Step up and make things happen. Now is the time for a bold vision.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You can wheel and deal, but before you make a final decision, check the facts and figures. A fitness routine will give you clarity as well as help build physical strength and stamina.