GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take a position of leadership. What you do to ease stress for others will be recognized and rewarded. Update your image, and spend more time exercising to ensure you remain healthy.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Look for the good in everything and everyone. How you see situations and others will make it easier for you to make better decisions. A unique partnership will head in an exciting direction.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Look for practical, convenient opportunities. If someone applies pressure or makes you feel uncomfortable, back away and move on to something else. Take it easy when possible.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Incorporate what you learn into your everyday life. Starting a hobby or signing up for a class will put you in touch with someone who enjoys the same things you do. Romance is apparent.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take better care of yourself. Refuse to let someone push you around or put demands on you. Consider what makes you happy, and pursue people and activities that bring out the best in you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A friend or relative will confuse you. Find out where you stand before you make a decision that can influence the dynamics of a relationship. Look for a unique way to use your living space.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep your thoughts to yourself. Something someone does or says will remind you of an incident you experienced a long time ago. Learn from the experience and watch your back.

