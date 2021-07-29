Friday, July 30

Study all aspects of your life before deciding what you want to pursue next. Go with the flow and stop trying to fight the impossible. Say goodbye to what and who are working against you. Declutter your life and put an organized plan together that will encourage the success you desire.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Say yes to what makes you happy; it will help you get what you want. Say no to negativity and situations holding you back. Shake off the past and focus on how to resolve issues.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Put your time and money where they will bring the highest returns. Customizing your skills will prove cost-efficient and help you overcome any competition or challenge that comes your way.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Make arrangements with a loved one to discuss your plans and put together a timetable that will ensure you spend more quality time together. Mix business with pleasure.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Keep life simple, your plans doable and your dreams reachable. Focus on personal improvement, moderation and adjusting whatever isn’t working for you. Let your actions speak for you.