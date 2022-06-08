Thursday, June 9

Put your plans in place, go over your to-do list and make this year productive. Stop talking and start doing. Be decisive, show consistency and achieve your goals. Networking, partnering with people who bring out the best in you and making a point to enjoy what you sign up for will lead to a brighter future.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Enjoy what others have to offer, but face reality and what's feasible before entering an endeavor that involves shared expenses. Keep your money and your ideas to yourself. Discipline will be necessary.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Get involved in something that helps keep your life in perspective. By discussing a joint venture or shared expenses with someone close, you'll come up with a moneymaking plan. Romance is favored.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Set your sights on something you find interesting. Be open to learning and to participating in events that offer knowledge, financial gain, and physical and emotional stability.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll learn plenty if you watch and listen. Participate in motivational events and offer to use your experience and skills to deal with economic situations. Speak up about your intentions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Interact and learn. Question anything you don't understand and take things seriously. Promising too much or overspending will lead to financial stress. Enroll in a seminar or course.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Alter your course as you proceed. Put your heart and soul into whatever you do, but don't let anyone take advantage of you. Deal with expenses creatively. Try to keep things under budget.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't trust others to keep secrets. Keep personal data to yourself. Spend time fixing up your home to suit your personality and emotional and physical needs. Get things done on time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Work alongside anyone who has something to offer. Make learning and using what you find out an adventure, and you will awaken others to see and enjoy something extraordinary.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't bicker with friends, relatives or peers. You'll gain ground if you keep the peace and are willing to compromise to get things done. Don't depend on others; do the work yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Pay attention to meaningful relationships. Let the past remind you how to handle the people you love. A positive change will transpire if you are open and honest.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take a leap forward, trust and believe in yourself, and take care of loose ends. How you react and what you offer to do will determine how much help you get. Don't give someone else control.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Expect to face opposition if you don't play by the rules or tend to details yourself. Do what's expected before you move on to pleasurable pursuits. Physical changes will require thought.

