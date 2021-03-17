Thursday, March 18
Make the most out of every moment. Pass along what you don’t need to someone who could use it. A simple, unencumbered lifestyle will lead to the happiness you desire. Turn your focus to what matters to you, then proceed.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Live and let live. Stay out of other people’s business, and keep others from interfering in yours. Distance yourself from aggressive and unpredictable situations, and focus on making positive changes.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take the initiative and pick up the pace. Reach out to people who can help you reach your goal. Discipline and hard work will lead to an opportunity. Refuse to let emotional matters slow you down.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Make up your mind and keep moving forward. Making a premature move will end up slowing you down. Keep your thoughts and feelings to yourself. You must be cheerful, optimistic and hardworking.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Gather knowledge, listen to experts and dismiss people who are pushy and uncompromising. Don’t pass along information you have yet to verify. Facts, truth and integrity matter.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Do your own thing. Use your imagination and look for new ways to utilize old ideas to fit trends. Invest time and money in self-improvement, education and personal growth. Romance is on the rise.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take a moment to think matters through. Before you repeat someone’s words, make sure they are accurate. Don’t believe everything you hear or offer something you cannot deliver.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Address contractual, financial and legal matters calmly. If you try to use force, you’ll meet opposition. Intelligence and knowledge will encourage others to bend to your wishes.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Put everything in its place, prepare to bring about changes that will improve your financial situation and engage in activities that will encourage better health and fitness.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — An open mind will encourage talks that will help you manage your emotions and meaningful relationships. Looking at both sides of an issue will help you develop solutions.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Stay calm, regardless of what others say. Don’t lose sight of what’s authentic and meaningful to you. Observe more and speak less until you are sure of how you feel and what you want to do.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A change looks promising. Watch things unfold, and you’ll come up with a plan that will encourage you to update your surroundings to fit your lifestyle. Don’t be afraid to start something new.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You aren’t likely to see eye to eye with a friend, relative or co-worker. Emotions will surface, causing conversations to turn rancorous if you don’t choose your words wisely.