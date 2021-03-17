LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take a moment to think matters through. Before you repeat someone’s words, make sure they are accurate. Don’t believe everything you hear or offer something you cannot deliver.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Address contractual, financial and legal matters calmly. If you try to use force, you’ll meet opposition. Intelligence and knowledge will encourage others to bend to your wishes.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Put everything in its place, prepare to bring about changes that will improve your financial situation and engage in activities that will encourage better health and fitness.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — An open mind will encourage talks that will help you manage your emotions and meaningful relationships. Looking at both sides of an issue will help you develop solutions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Stay calm, regardless of what others say. Don’t lose sight of what’s authentic and meaningful to you. Observe more and speak less until you are sure of how you feel and what you want to do.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A change looks promising. Watch things unfold, and you’ll come up with a plan that will encourage you to update your surroundings to fit your lifestyle. Don’t be afraid to start something new.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You aren’t likely to see eye to eye with a friend, relative or co-worker. Emotions will surface, causing conversations to turn rancorous if you don’t choose your words wisely.

