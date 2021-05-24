Tuesday, May 25

Streamline your vision. Take on only what you know you can handle. Stay focused on the result you want to reach, and refuse to let outsiders interfere. A simple lifestyle will help you find the most efficient route from one point to another. Invest in your skills and future.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Focus is the name of the game, and temptation is the hurdle you’ll have to overcome. Be a straight shooter, and demand the same from others. Figure out what you’re up against, and what you have to do.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Step out of your comfort zone and make changes that will encourage you to follow your heart. Be creative and incorporate what you feel passionate about into your daily routine.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Assess a situation before you respond to it. Your emotions will be difficult to control if you let your imagination run wild. Don’t make an assumption; find out what’s going on.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Learn as you go, and don’t stop until you reach your objective. Someone will try to outmaneuver you if you don’t use your ingenuity to stay on top of your game. Don’t sell yourself short.