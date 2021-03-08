LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Look for the right opportunity. Don't let someone talk you into something that will benefit them, not you. Carefully choose with whom you associate. A partnership must be equitable.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Learn through observation, and make adjustments that will help you attain a better position. An older or established individual will offer insight. Don't be afraid to try something new.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Be receptive to suggestions. Focus on education, communication and expanding your interests and circle of friends. Let your curiosity and desire for mental stimulation lead the way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Pace yourself, think matters through and look at all sides of a situation. Focus on what's possible, and you'll find unique ways to evade tricky situations. Make peace and love priorities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Focus on how you earn your living or manage your money. Be wary of people taking advantage of you or not being honest about their long-term plans. You may have to go it alone, at least for a while.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take care of yourself. Start a fitness routine that encourages you to pay close attention to diet and lifestyle, and it will lift your spirits and confidence. Success can be yours.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Discipline, hard work and persistence will be necessary today. Getting along and keeping the peace will make your life easier. Consider what's important to you and work to achieve it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0