Thursday, April 8

Mull over your objective and strategize how best to reach your target. Refuse to let others interfere. Taking charge will be your best option this year if you want to live life your way. Don’t let anger set in when action is required. Let your success be your calling card.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t be fooled by someone’s actions. Go directly to the source if you want to get the facts. You have more options than you think. Trust in your ability and judgment. Don’t limit what you can do.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Have patience. Make sure that everyone understands what you are up against and how others can help. Choose your words carefully and maintain moderation moving forward. Avoid taking a risk.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Mixed emotions will confuse you. Making the right move will help you gain the support and respect of your friends and colleagues. A proposal will capture your attention. Listen to what others have to say.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Put greater emphasis on creativity and doing things your way. Give others the freedom to do as they please, and you’ll avoid interference. Be wary of joint ventures.