Thursday, Jan. 14

Be creative, and you’ll develop an interesting way to make your home conducive to your lifestyle. Designate areas to work and play that will keep you and anyone you share space with content. Work to fulfill your dreams and maintain physical and emotional strength. Romance is favored.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — An unexpected change will result if you have trouble making up your mind or you let your emotions take charge. Consider what you can do to ease stress and keep a loved one happy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep busy and do something constructive, and you’ll avoid getting into a spat. Someone is likely to overreact or start something that could spin out of control.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Someone will give you the wrong impression. Don’t believe everything you hear. Check facts, and you’ll discover the best way to handle a change of plans. Put your energy where it will count the most.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Use your knowledge and insight to overcome adversity. Use discretion, and be clear and factual in your response to others’ ideas. Don’t give in to demands; just do what you can.