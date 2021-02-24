Thursday, Feb. 25

You’ll be looking for answers this year. Your energy is high, and your desire to bring about change will keep you moving full speed ahead. If you look at what’s trending and at your skills, talents and knowledge, you’ll find a unique way to use what you have to offer to succeed.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t stop until you reach your goal. Use your intuition to navigate your way through any challenges you face. Trust in your ability to make things happen.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Attending virtual meetings, connecting with people who have something to offer and exploring new possibilities regarding your professional goals are favored. Trust your intuition when dealing with pushy people.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Let others make the first moves. Don’t put yourself at risk or do something that will make you look bad or taint your reputation. Look inward and make personal changes that will build confidence.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Observation is your best friend. Make corrections, be articulate and show compassion. You will gain respect and ward off discord. Expand your interests. Listen and think.