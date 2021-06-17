Friday, June 18

Concentrate on what’s important to you. Stay away from uncertain or confusing situations. Focus on using your skills and attributes to excel. Revenge will stand between you and your dreams. Let go of the past and head into the future with optimism, honesty, trust and hope.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Persuasive tactics may work initially, but they will eventually affect your reputation if you don’t deliver. Protect your integrity by making a point to stick to the truth. Do the best job possible.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Put your energy where it will do some good. Concentrate on home improvement projects that will encourage you to be more aggressive when earning a living and handling your financial future.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Share your plans with someone special. The interest you receive will increase your enthusiasm and help you complete what you set out to do. Make a commitment that complements your long-term goals.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tidy up loose ends and make changes that will give you the freedom to do things that bring you joy. An open mind will lead to prospects far beyond your initial plans. Put your energy where it counts.