Friday, Oct. 29

Value what you have and want to keep, and discard what no longer has meaning or purpose. Getting your house in order will help you achieve confidence, happiness and peace of mind. Take the necessary steps to ensure you don’t waste time procrastinating. Get to the root of an ongoing problem, then put it to rest.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A change of plans will leave you in limbo. Pick up where you left off and continue in a direction that engages your mind and encourages you to make changes that will improve your life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Listen and you will find out something that will expand your mind and boost your chance to advance. A chat with a friend or relative will lead to a proposal that’s worth considering.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Mull over new information and decide how to put what you discover to good use. A valid suggestion will encourage you to make a personal alteration that will give you a new lease on life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You have more to offer than you realize. Stop being noncommittal. Make a decision and then follow through with your plans. The stronger your stance, the easier it will be to gain approval.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Not everyone will abide by the rules. Refuse to let someone take advantage of you. Put your time and energy into something that will help you get ahead. Don’t take a risk with your reputation.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — An upbeat attitude will attract attention. Stand up and be counted, and you’ll receive information and ideas that will fit into your plans. Discuss what you want to do with a loved one.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Stretching your budget to accommodate someone will lead to stress. Put your money in a safe place and offer alternative solutions to anyone who wants you to spend it unnecessarily.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — A small change will help you succeed. Mix business with pleasure, and you will gain trust, respect and the opportunity to try something new and exciting. Plan a romantic adventure.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Problems will crop up at home if you cannot agree with the people you live with or near. Be willing to compromise to avoid an argument that could bring overall bad feelings.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Make a move or change for the right reason. Refuse to let your emotions take control. Don’t feel the need to follow someone else when you have plans that will benefit you more.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Trust your instincts. Someone will mislead you if given a chance. An insincere gesture of friendliness will throw you off guard, putting you in a vulnerable position.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Reach out to someone you enjoy working alongside, and together you will get things done quickly and have time to do something fun together. A proposal will lead to exciting plans.

