Thursday, Sept. 9
Explore possibilities, and make adjustments that encourage you to use your attributes in new and exciting ways. Update your plans, and make alterations to the way you live and how you take care of yourself, your finances and your relationships with others. Take the time to recognize what’s meaningful to you, and restructure your life to fulfill your dreams.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Let new energy into your life and pursue the people, places and things that bring you joy. Share your feelings with someone you love.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Aim to stabilize your life and your home environment, and dedicate more time to enjoying the company of those you love. Choose what makes you happy. Romance is favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Declutter your life, your home and your mind of stuff that belongs in the past. Learn from the lessons you’ve encountered.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Participate in discussions that interest you or spark your imagination. A chance to help someone or something you believe in will lead to a revelation that will change how you move forward.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Double-check whatever information comes your way before you pass it along. Expect someone to use emotional tactics to swing your opinion.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Make the most with what you’ve got. Your ingenuity and dedication will shine through and give you the platform you require to get your point across. Celebrate a victory with someone you love.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t feel the need to interfere when it’s best to make sure you have your life in order before you judge what someone else is doing. Nurture relationships instead of trying to change them.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You will be exhilarated by the people you meet and the progress you make. An opportunity to head in a creative direction will boost your need to explore new territory.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Get involved in something geared toward peace of mind, fitness and productivity. Restlessness will set in if you don’t keep moving. Make decisions based on what you want, and you will excel.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Spend time with someone who shares your beliefs, enjoys the same pastimes and makes you feel good about yourself. Networking functions will prove to be beneficial. Romance is featured.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Having a clear picture will help you decipher the best way to deal with problems that involve others. In the end, you are better off choosing what fits your lifestyle. Please yourself.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — If you get caught in someone’s drama, you’ll miss a chance to explore new possibilities. Personal gain, educational pursuits and finding your bliss are in your best interest.