AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Make the most with what you’ve got. Your ingenuity and dedication will shine through and give you the platform you require to get your point across. Celebrate a victory with someone you love.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t feel the need to interfere when it’s best to make sure you have your life in order before you judge what someone else is doing. Nurture relationships instead of trying to change them.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You will be exhilarated by the people you meet and the progress you make. An opportunity to head in a creative direction will boost your need to explore new territory.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Get involved in something geared toward peace of mind, fitness and productivity. Restlessness will set in if you don’t keep moving. Make decisions based on what you want, and you will excel.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Spend time with someone who shares your beliefs, enjoys the same pastimes and makes you feel good about yourself. Networking functions will prove to be beneficial. Romance is featured.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Having a clear picture will help you decipher the best way to deal with problems that involve others. In the end, you are better off choosing what fits your lifestyle. Please yourself.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — If you get caught in someone’s drama, you’ll miss a chance to explore new possibilities. Personal gain, educational pursuits and finding your bliss are in your best interest.

