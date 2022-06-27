Tuesday, June 28

Take care of your health and financial well-being. Leave nothing to chance, and don't rely on someone to take care of your responsibilities. Keep everything in perspective and be rational regarding your expectations. It's OK to do things differently, but having a sound plan is essential. Strive for perfection, and you'll be happy with what transpires this year.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Situations will not be as they appear. Question anyone offering something too good to be true, and don't let gullibility get you in trouble with someone who can influence your reputation or status.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Focus on acquiring knowledge, skills or information that can improve your health and well-being. Speak to experts, map out what's possible and maintain a sensible budget.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Pay attention to detail and do your best to minimize whatever you can wherever possible. Your actions will have a more significant effect on what you are trying to accomplish than will your words.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Someone close to you will be a poor influence or liability. Distance yourself from anyone lacking restraint or trying to bully you into something that isn't in your best interest.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- An open mind will inspire unique concepts. Toy with existing possibilities and gather information that helps you develop your ideas. Address a domestic issue that could lead to problems if ignored.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Pull in the best minds to help you get what you want. Create an inviting space, and you'll be surprised how quickly things transpire. A partnership looks promising.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Keep the peace, regardless of what others do. You'll come out on top. Make work and getting things finished on time your priorities. Don't be distracted by tempting invitations.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Move things around to make your workspace or home more convenient. Don't let what others do lure you off course. Put your energy where it will bring the highest return.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't let extravagance win, and don't be tempted by what others have or do. Follow the path that helps you further your long-term plans. A physical or mental challenge will put you at risk.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You've got your finger on the pulse. Use optimism and intelligence to get others to contribute to your plans. Don't get angry at the wrong person. Personal gain is near.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Having a good attitude will help you navigate life. Don't feel obligated to bend every time someone puts pressure on you. Be reasonable but also direct about what you want. Compromise will be key.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You can be a superstar if you direct your knowledge, experience and dedication toward something meaningful. Look at the big picture, and call on associates you trust to contribute something substantial.

