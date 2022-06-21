Wednesday, June 22

You'll be a part of something new and exciting this year if you stick close to movers and shakers. Your insight and descriptive way of explaining things will make it easier to achieve your goals. Everything will fall into place once you focus on love, personal growth and your image.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take a minimalist approach to life, love and work. Don't take on too much or expect too much in return. Look for ways to ensure you reach your target without hitting many obstacles.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Trust your instincts and share your thoughts. Speak up and protect yourself from pushy people trying to persuade you to do something that doesn't feel right. Deal with something that's hampering you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't buy into something unfamiliar to you. Knowing what you are up against is your best defense. A physical effort will be key. Put your heart and soul into your dreams, hopes and wishes.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You can talk your way in or out of anything if you use your intelligence. A positive attitude will draw attention, but exaggeration will cause problems if you can't keep your promises.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Clear up money matters. Stay away from joint ventures, shared expenses and discussions that can cost you emotionally or financially. Look for multiple solutions, and be flexible.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Get out and have fun. An energetic challenge will motivate you to take responsibility for your happiness and bring about positive changes at home. Now's the time to swing for the fences.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Anger will build if you can't agree with a close associate. Take nothing for granted, and you won't be disappointed. The more you do for yourself, the easier it will be to get what you want.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put everything you've got into what you want to achieve. Invest in yourself and your skills, and you'll find an exciting way to raise your earning potential. A romantic gesture will pay off.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take better care of yourself mentally and physically. Don't take a risk or let someone put you in an awkward position. Truth matters. Avoid anything that promotes unfairness.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Recognize what and who you are up against, then adjust how you do things to avoid controversy. Don't share too much information until you have the feedback you need to ensure smooth sailing.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- An energetic approach to whatever you do will help you outshine the competition. Use the element of surprise to keep everyone guessing and waiting to see what you'll do next.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Your charismatic appeal will attract plenty of attention. Speak up, offer insight and adjust to fit trends. How you use your energy and dedicate your time will determine your success.

