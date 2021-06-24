Friday, June 25
Take the world by storm. Focus on what you feel passionate about doing, and set your plans in motion. Gather information and make personal changes that will help you reach your target. Listen, plan and do your best, and everything will fall into place. Romance is encouraged.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Self-improvement projects will boost your morale and give you the courage to share your thoughts and plans with a loved one. Speak from the heart, and you will captivate your audience.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Decide how best to handle whatever change occurs at home or work. Look for a positive alternative that will help you take care of your responsibilities, regardless of what others do or say.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — It’s up to you to bring about change. Learn from your mistakes, and you’ll be able to move forward with a perfect plan. Opportunity knocks, and it’s up to you to take advantage of what comes your way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Be aware of what’s important to others before you bring about change. Getting along will be half the battle and will require patience and intelligence to get things running smoothly.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Reach out to a friend or relative to catch up. A financial opportunity is in the stars, and a partnership looks inviting. Get a better understanding of what you can do to make a difference.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Past problems will give insight into the best way to move forward. Distance yourself from unreliable people. Make your intentions clear and carry on without hesitation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take control of whatever situation you face. If you wait for someone else to make the first move, you’ll miss an opportunity. Embrace change, and share your plans with a loved one.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take your time, follow instructions and do things properly. Refuse to let someone disrupt your day or plans. You’ll be happy with the opportunities that come your way if you do your own thing.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Do a good job, and rewards will follow. Focus on presentation, updating your image and taking better care of your health and well-being. A unique proposal will lead to a positive lifestyle change.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep your emotions in check, your thoughts on target, and your focus on health, wealth and the pursuit of happiness. Refuse to let anyone slow you down or stand in your way.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll face opposition if you are too vocal about your intentions. Don’t give anyone a chance to meddle in your business or belittle your plans. Go directly to an expert for information.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Leave nothing to chance. Take care of business, and don’t count on anyone to do things your way. Look over your options for reasonable ways to fulfill your promises without going into debt.